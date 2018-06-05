India vs Kenya Football Highlights Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri’s brace earns India 3-0 victory

Halftime! India 0-0 Kenya

Udanta Singh once again comes to close to opening the scoreline with a fantastic dribble and nutmeg but is ultimately stopped before he can go for the glory shot. 1 minute is added on but there is no change in the scoreline. At halftime, it is 0-0. Life has been difficult for both the teams. But it is the Kenyan side which has looked good with a better plan and by adjusting well to conditions. They look most likely to score. India's only chance came in the 21st min with Chhetri. Apart from this, it is been quite a lacklustre affair so far.