India vs Kenya Live Streaming, IND vs KEN Live Football Streaming Online: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final IND vs KEN Match Live

India vs Kenya Live Football Streaming, IND vs KEN Final Live Match Streaming Online: India suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their previous match in Intercontinental Cup. The 2-1 loss, though, could not change the fact that India have already entered the final of the tournament and will face Kenya on Sunday. The last time the two teams clashed, India picked up an easy 3-0 victory with the skipper Sunil Chhetri scoring a brace. Coach Stephen Constantine, who made 7 changes in the New Zealand match, will be wary of the team’s flaws and gaps, while Kenya will look to exploit the same to take the revenge. India will still enter the final as favourites though, but will still need to be careful against Kenya, who might surprise them, just like the Kiwis did.

India vs Kenya Live Score, Intercontinental Cup final

When is India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match will be played on Thursday, June 7, 2018. This will be the final match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018.

Where is India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match will be played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

What time does India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match begin?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match begins at 8:00 PM IST. This will be the final game of the tournament for both teams.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Football Match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Laldanmawia Ralte, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Alen Deory

Kenya Squad: Patrick Matasi, Timothy Odhiambo, Byrne Omondi, Jockins Atudo, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Ouma, Michael Kibwage, Johnstone Omurwa, Bolton Omwenga, Chrispin Oduor, Miheso Clifton, Kenneth Muguna, Duncan Otieno, Patillah Omotto, Vincent Wasambo, Ovella Ochieng, Timothy Otieno, Pistone Mutamba, John Makwatta

