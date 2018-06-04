India vs Kenya Live Streaming, IND vs KEN Live Football Streaming Online: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup 2018 IND vs KEN Match Live

India vs Kenya Live Football Streaming: India take on Kenya. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) India vs Kenya Live Football Streaming: India take on Kenya. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

India vs Kenya Live Football Streaming, IND vs KEN Live Match Streaming Online: India will face Kenya in their second game of the Intercontinental Cup 2018 in Mumbai. After beating Chinese Taipei in their first game, India will be high on confidence and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the second game. The top two teams in the points table will qualify for the final which will be played on June 10 in Mumbai. India’s match against Kenya will be special for Sunil Chhetri as the India captain will become the first India football player to play 100 international games. He has scored 59 goals for his team in his career so far. Once again, India will pin hopes on their captain against Kenya. Here are the details of India vs Kenya Football Match from Intercontinental Cup 2018 with India vs Kenya Live Streaming.

When is India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match will be played on Monday, June 4, 2018. This will be the third match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018.

Where is India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match will be played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

What time does India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match begin?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match begins at 8:00 PM IST. This will be the second game of the tournament for both teams.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match?

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Football Match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Laldanmawia Ralte, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Alen Deory

Kenya Squad: Patrick Matasi, Timothy Odhiambo, Byrne Omondi, Jockins Atudo, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Ouma, Michael Kibwage, Johnstone Omurwa, Bolton Omwenga, Chrispin Oduor, Miheso Clifton, Kenneth Muguna, Duncan Otieno, Patillah Omotto, Vincent Wasambo, Ovella Ochieng, Timothy Otieno, Pistone Mutamba, John Makwatta

