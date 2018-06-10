Thank you for giving the country so much to cherish: Twitterati hails inspirational Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the game against Kenya. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the game against Kenya. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

A brilliant first-half brace by skipper Sunil Chhetri spurred India to a 2-0 victory in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai on Sunday. Playing in his 102nd international game, Chhetri opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the match and later doubled his tally in the 29th minute. Courtesy of his heroic effort, Chhetri ended the tournament with a stunning tally of eight goals in five matches as India lifted the title for the first time. Reflecting on the victory the Indian skipper expressed happiness and said, “‘Extremely happy. This is one tournament we really worked hard. We fought really hard. Thank you Mumbai fans. This really means a lot.’

Thank you @chetrisunil11 for giving the country so much to cherish. You were inspirational and I am sure this #IntercontinentalCup victory will help in ensuring that you guys play in a jam packed stadium . Congratulations @IndianFootball #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/WADgZEd5rl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 June 2018

Congratulations to the @IndianFootball team on winning the #IntercontinentalCup finals.@chetrisunil11 led by example and this win will go a long way in helping the popularity of the sport.#INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/3DiqMjUbL1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 10 June 2018

Congratulations India on winning the #IntercontinentalCup in style. The captain @chetrisunil11 led from the front in style @IndianFootball #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/eyKzdwt7yN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 June 2018

The greatest players are the quickest thinkers – @chetrisunil11 take a bow (again) #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/M80QKntrXT — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) 10 June 2018

That’s that from the Mumbai Football Arena! The @IndianFootball Team are #Champions of the 2018 #IntercontinentalCup, with two goals from the skipper guiding them to a 2-0 win over Kenya. #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/yYUWh6CaYb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 10 June 2018

What a tournament #IntercontinentalCup a great shot in the arm or rather leg of #IndianFootball proud of @chetrisunil11 & rest of the team.. #BleedBlue for you boys 🙏🙏#INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/M77t8Wo40R — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 10 June 2018

Way to finish off the tournament, TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳 !! Congratulations on winning the Intercontinental Cup 2018… The whole nation applauds the performance you put up tonight !! #BackTheBlue @IndianFootball #INDvKEN @chetrisunil11 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 10 June 2018

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, who managed to keep yet another clean sheet said, “Not conceding a goal is like scoring a hat-trick for me. All the credit to the boys. Making saves is my job and I want to do my job. I do it because of my teammates because they motivate me. This is a very, very important trophy for Indian football. Incredible work by us.”

