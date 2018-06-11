India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup Final: Sunil Chhetri’s brace gives India title

India vs Kenya Football Live Score: Sunil Chhetri has scored in each of the previous three games. (Source: PTI)

The tournament is being used by hosts India as a preparatory ground for the AFC Asian Cup, to be held in January next year, and a win in the final will surely boost their confidence going ahead. Chhetri have so far found the back of the net in each of the three games, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei and a brace against Kenya. Chhetri and the experienced Jeje Lalpekhlua can pose challenge to any strong defense and Kenya's would be no exception. India also boast of an array of decent midfielders like Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pranay Halder and Halicharan Narzary. At the back, India have experienced defenders like Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal. Add to it the likes of Subhasish Bose, and the hosts can make Kenya's life pretty difficult. And goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was benched in the last game, will be back in action.