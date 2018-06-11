India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup Final: Sunil Chhetri’s brace gives India title

India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup Final: India became the champions of Intercontinental Cup on Sunday as they beat Kenya 2-0 in the final to a packed Mumbai Football Arena. Both the goals came in the first half as India took lead against the visitors after seven minutes into the game. While India took 2-0 lead in first half, the second half belonged to Kenya, even though they failed to change the scoreline. Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to become the joint second highest international goalscorer among active players along with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi with his 64th strike for the country. He is now only second to Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
The tournament is being used by hosts India as a preparatory ground for the AFC Asian Cup, to be held in January next year, and a win in the final will surely boost their confidence going ahead. Chhetri have so far found the back of the net in each of the three games, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei and a brace against Kenya. Chhetri and the experienced Jeje Lalpekhlua can pose challenge to any strong defense and Kenya's would be no exception. India also boast of an array of decent midfielders like Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pranay Halder and Halicharan Narzary. At the back, India have experienced defenders like Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal. Add to it the likes of Subhasish Bose, and the hosts can make Kenya's life pretty difficult. And goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was benched in the last game, will be back in action.
Sunil Chhetri is being presented with a cheque of $2500. He says, 'Extremely happy. This is one tournament we really worked hard. We fought really hard. Thannk you Mumbai fans. This really means a lot.'
Sandesh Jhingan said, "Really happy that we've won. We've worked really hard for this, we deserve it. Collective effort and really happy for the boys. I'm very happy that we're improving as a team. There's work to be done though."
Gurpreet Sandhu after the match, "Not conceding a goal is like scoring a hat-trick for me. All the credit to the boys. Making saves is my job and I want to do my job. I do it because of my teammates, because they motivate me. This is a very, very important trophy for Indian football. Incredible work by us."
India are the Intercontinental Cup champions! Sunil Chhetri's brace helps India beat Kenya 2-0 in the final of Intercontinental Cup. The team goes around the ground thanking fans as the crowd screams 'Chhetri, Chhetri' and 'India, India'.
Kenya have dominated in the second half, looking very dangerous in the final minutes of the game. Three minutes extra time have been added tot he final of Intercontinental Cup.
Another substitution for India as Udanta Singh is replaced by Ashique Kuruniyan. Meanwhile, Kenya keep the pressure on India. Final ten minutes to go for the final to finish.
Freekick for Kenya from the edge of the penalty box. But it doesn't get past Gurpreet Sandhu, falling directly in his lap.
Balwant takes a long shot, an awkward bounce from the Kenyan goalkeeper restricts India from taking 3-0 lead.
It is getting highly intense in Mumbai as a fight breaks out between the players of both the sides. Kenya are doing everything right in the second half but it seems like this is just not their day.
Kenya are putting pressure on India with long passes which the Indian defence has managed to keep clean so far.
Coach Constantine makes a double substitution for India as Jeje is replaced by Bhagwant Singh while Rowllin comes in for Narzary.
Udanta has looked dangerous everytime he has received the ball. Meanwhile, Kenya received a corner which is easily defended by India.
What a fantastic defending from Pritam Kotal inside the Kenya box. The visitors have surely come into the second half with stronger intent.
Jeje initiates an attack after Gurpreet's save but his shot is collected easily by the opposition custodian Matasi.
Second half of Intercontinental Cup final between India and Kenya underway with Sunil Chhetri looking for a hattrick. The second half begins with a great save from Indian keeper Sandhu, who flies to get India out of danger.
After an extra-time of two minutes, India returned back to the dressing room after an entertaining first half and 2-0 lead, thanks to a brace by Sunil Chhetri, who has now equalled Lionel Messi's record of 64 International goals and is next only to Cristiano Ronaldo in active goalscorers.
Oginga booked for a rash challenge on Chhetri. Meanwhile, Narzary is down after a nick.
Makwata replaces Mugambi for Kenya.
Sunil Chhetri doubles the lead for India in the first half with a fabulous first touch. Chhetri chests the ball down with a long diagonal from Jhingan and slots it home with his left foot. India 2-0 Kenya with 15 minutes to go in the first half.
Even though India look comfortable with 1-0 lead within 20 minutes of play, the hosts need to ensure that they do not let any spaces loose for Kenya, who are desperately looking to equalise.
Kenya earn a corner kick 17 minutes down the first half but it proves to be no danger for India as Sandhu comes to the home side's rescue.
Having surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chhetri is only one International goal behind Lionel Messi. The Indian skipper has scored a total of 63 goals so far, seventh goal in the Intercontinental Cup so far.
What a great finish by captain Sunil Chhetri who opens the scoring for India seven minutes into the first half. Thapa lines a free-kick low into the box and Chhetri's there to smash home past the Kenyan 'keeper. India lead 1-0.
That was an early attack from visitors Kenya but Indian wall Gurpreet Sadhu stands tall to block it.
India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup final kickstarts to a loud cheer in Mumbai. India play for title and will hope to continue the aggressive football they have displayed so far in the tournament. India attacking from left to right in the first half.
The city of dreams Mumbai has come a long way as far as football fever is concerned. Mumbai Football Arena thunders with the sound of thousands of fans who turned up to support the Indian football team in their bid for the title.
Light drizzle in Mumbai while the players warm up for the big match - perfect for passing accuracy before kickoff.
Here are the starting Line-ups for India vs Kenya
India
Subhasish Bose, Sandeh Jhingan. Anirudh Thapa, Sunil Chhetri (C), Jeje Lalpekhlua, Udanta Singh, Pronoy Haldar, Holicharan Narzary, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Gurpreet Sandhu (GK)
Substitutes: Vishal Kaith (GK), Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Md. Rafique, Alen Deory, Balwant Singh, Rowllin Borges, Amrinder Singh (GK), Laldanmawia Ralte, Narayan Das, Md. Ashique Kuruniyan
Kenya
Patrick Matasi (GK), Jockins Otieno, Erick Otieno, Michael Kibwage, Musa Mohammed (C), Patilah Omoto, Pristone Mutamba, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Oginga, Odiambo Dennis, Overlla Ochieng
Substitutes: Timothy Omwenga, John Makwata, Omurwa Johnstone, Chrispin Oduor, Timothy Otieno, Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Vincent Wasambo
The boys are warming-up ahead of the final clash. India might have blanked Kenya 3-0 in their previous encounter but head coach Stephen Constantine said it counts for nothing and his boys will not take their opponents for granted in the final.
Blue Pilgrims, the dedicated fan club of Indian football, is set to unveil a special 3D banner during the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup between India and Kenya here later today. A member of the Blue Pilgrims was quoted by PTI saying that the 'TIFO 3D banner', which they have made will be unfurled first time in the history of Indian football.
Wishes are pouring in for Sunil Chhetri-led India from fans across the country, fellow athletes as well as celebrities.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Intercontinental Cup final between India and Kenya. The Mumbai Football Arena will be packed to the brim with emotionally-charged fans as India face Kenya in the summit showdown of the Intercontinental Cup.