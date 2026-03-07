Japan thrash India 11-0 in Women’s Asian Cup: A scoreline that was never going to be any different

Around the 79th minute of India’s second Group B match against Japan in the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, coach Amelia Valverde, who had been absent from her technical area for much of the second half, charged out with some angry words, most likely directed at her players after they had lost the ball cheaply. She then walked back, yanked her spectacles off, sat down in her chair in the dugout and buried her face in her hands.

Two minutes later, Japan caught India’s three centre-backs out with a simple ball behind them — for what seemed like the millionth time in the match — and scored their 11th goal of the game. Before all this, around the 65th minute, Japan’s coach Nils Nielsen could be seen lounging in his chair, chatting with fellow members of the coaching staff with a big smile on his face. The contrasting moods of the two coaches during this period pretty much summed up the match at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday, which Japan won 11-0.