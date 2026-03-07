India vs Japan Football Live Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: How to watch IND vs JAP match today?

India (IND) vs Japan (JPN) Women’s Football Match Live Streaming Online: India face continental giants Japan in their second match of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. India had started the tournament off with a 2-1 defeat to Vietnam in what was a highly physical game. The Blue Tigresses matched the much higher-ranked Vietnam toe-to-toe for much of the second half after a rather forgettable first half in which they were lucky to have conceded just one goal.

They now have a far more daunting task on Saturday with Japan being among the outright favourites to win this tournament. The last meeting between the two teams came in the Olympic Qualifiers in 2023 in which India were thrashed 7-0. That was the fifth time that the two sides met in a match and Japan have won four of those matches. The only victory for India against the Asian giants came all the way back in 1986, according to Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).