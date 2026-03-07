India vs Japan Football Live Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: How to watch IND vs JAP match today?

India (IND) vs Japan (JPN) Women’s Football Match Live Streaming Online: India face continental giants Japan in their second match of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. India had started the tournament off with a 2-1 defeat to Vietnam in what was a highly physical game. The Blue Tigresses matched the much higher-ranked Vietnam toe-to-toe for much of the second half after a rather forgettable first half in which they were lucky to have conceded just one goal.
They now have a far more daunting task on Saturday with Japan being among the outright favourites to win this tournament. The last meeting between the two teams came in the Olympic Qualifiers in 2023 in which India were thrashed 7-0. That was the fifth time that the two sides met in a match and Japan have won four of those matches. The only victory for India against the Asian giants came all the way back in 1986, according to Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).
Speaking ahead of the match, India coach Amelia Valverde said the team’s feeling good and that the focus over the past two days has been recovery because “the players are physically drained.” “We know Japan like to dominate possession and play dynamically,” she said. “We need to prepare our own game and aim to put on a strong performance, remaining competitive like we were against Vietnam.” Japan had defeated Chinese Taipei 2-0 in their opening match, although that scoreline did not justice to how dominant they were during the game.
What time is the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will start at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where will the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match be played?
The match will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.
How to watch the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match in India?
The match will not be televised in India.
How to live stream the India vs Japan AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match?
The live streaming of the India vs Japan match will be available on the FanCode app and website.