India vs Jamaica Football Live Streaming, Unity Cup 2026 semi-final: How to watch IND vs JAM match, squads, time

India (IND) vs Jamaica (JAM) Football Match Live Streaming Online: After a slate of controversies leading up to match day, the Indian men’s football team will step out for semi-final action in the knock-out Unity Cup in the United Kingdom. The 136th-ranked Indians will take on Jamaica (ranked 71st) in the second semi-final, slated to be played in London on Wednesday night.
Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the other semi-finalists in the competition.
The match will mark the first time that India have competed in the UK since 2002.
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When and where will India vs Jamaica Semi-Final Unity Cup 2026 be played?
India will take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semi-final on Wednesday (7:30 PM local time) at The Village in London at 12:00 AM (May 28).
When and where to watch the India vs Jamaica Semi-Final Unity Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 match will be streamed on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live telecast of the match in India.
May 26: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe, 7:30pm BST / 12:00am IST, May 27
May 27: Jamaica vs India, 7:30pm BST / 12:00am IST, May 28
May 30: Third-place playoff and final ( Time to be announced)