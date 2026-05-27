India vs Jamaica Football Live Streaming, Unity Cup 2026 semi-final: How to watch IND vs JAM match, squads, time

India vs Jamaica, Unity Cup 2026 Football Semifinal Match Live Score Streaming Online: Here's how you can follow India's semi-final match today.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 27, 2026 11:34 AM IST
India vs Jamaica Live Streaming, Unity Cup 2026: The Blue Tigers will take on Jamaica in the semi-final in London. (AIFF Photo)India vs Jamaica Live Streaming, Unity Cup 2026: The Blue Tigers will take on Jamaica in the semi-final in London. (AIFF Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India (IND) vs Jamaica (JAM) Football Match Live Streaming Online: After a slate of controversies leading up to match day, the Indian men’s football team will step out for semi-final action in the knock-out Unity Cup in the United Kingdom. The 136th-ranked Indians will take on Jamaica (ranked 71st) in the second semi-final, slated to be played in London on Wednesday night.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the other semi-finalists in the competition.

The match will mark the first time that India have competed in the UK since 2002.

ALSO READ | Play for India at your own risk, Mohun Bagan SG tell players ahead of Unity Cup

India vs Jamaica Semi-Final, Unity Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When and where will India vs Jamaica Semi-Final Unity Cup 2026 be played?

India will take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semi-final on Wednesday (7:30 PM local time) at The Village in London at 12:00 AM (May 28).

When and where to watch the India vs Jamaica Semi-Final Unity Cup 2026 match?

Story continues below this ad

The India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 match will be streamed on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

India vs Jamaica squads for Unity Cup 2026

India Unity Cup squad
  • Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes.
  • Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.
  • Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong.
  • Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh.
Jamaica Unity Cup Squad
  • Goalkeepers: Joshua Grant, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Tafari Chambers.
  • Defenders: Damion Lowe, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jeovanni Laing, Odin Samuels-Smith, Ronaldo Webster, Christopher Ainsworth, Dexter Lembikisa, Marlon Van De Wetering.
  • Midfielders: Isaac Hayden, Courtney Clarke, Nickyle Ellis, Dwight Merrick, Brandon Cover, Tyrese Hall.
  • Forwards: Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, Dajaune Brown, Nick Simmonds, Kaheim Dixon, Nickalia Fuller, Raheem Edwards

ALSO READ | India to play two friendlies against Tajikistan during June FIFA window

Unity Cup 2026 Full Schedule

May 26: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe, 7:30pm BST / 12:00am IST, May 27

May 27: Jamaica vs India, 7:30pm BST / 12:00am IST, May 28

May 30: Third-place playoff and final ( Time to be announced)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments