India vs Jamaica Football Live Streaming, Unity Cup 2026 semi-final: How to watch IND vs JAM match, squads, time

India vs Jamaica Live Streaming, Unity Cup 2026: The Blue Tigers will take on Jamaica in the semi-final in London. (AIFF Photo)

India (IND) vs Jamaica (JAM) Football Match Live Streaming Online: After a slate of controversies leading up to match day, the Indian men’s football team will step out for semi-final action in the knock-out Unity Cup in the United Kingdom. The 136th-ranked Indians will take on Jamaica (ranked 71st) in the second semi-final, slated to be played in London on Wednesday night.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the other semi-finalists in the competition.

The match will mark the first time that India have competed in the UK since 2002.

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