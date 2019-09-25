India may play World Cup runners-up Croatia in friendly next year

The All India Football Federation and the Croatian Football Federation recently held discussions on conducting a friendly between the teams of both countries, and if everything goes to plan, the match could be played during the international window between March 23 and 31, 2020.

A Times of India report said that Kushal Das, the general secretary of AIFF, recently travelled to Croatian capital Zagreb to meet the nation’s football federation chief Davor Suker. The current Indian football coach Igor Stimac, a former Croatia player, was also present.

Das told the newspaper that there was a possibility of friendlies between India and Croatia, but they would have more clarity only after the next meeting in November.

Stimac, a former teammate of Suker, was part of the Croatian team that finished third at the 1998 Fifa World Cup. This meeting between the officials of the two football bodies comes after Stimac requested the Indian football body to conduct more international friendlies.

The Indian team had earlier played a friendly match against China, which ended 0-0 draw.