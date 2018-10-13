India vs China Live Football Score, Live Streaming: India 0-0 China in first half

India vs China Live Football Score Live Streaming: India and China clash in a football friendly match on Saturday for the first time in 21 years in Suzhou. India, who are playing an international match for the first time in China, will be led by star defender Sandesh Jhingan. The two sides have played each other for a total of 17 times in the past but the Men in Blue have failed to win even one. Stephen Constantine’s side will be hoping for their first win against China, who have had a poor run of form lately despite being 76th in FIFA rankings and seventh in Asia.
India vs China Live Football Score Live Streaming: India might be touted as underdogs in the much-anticipated football friendly against China here on Saturday, but national coach Stephen Constantine is confident of giving a good fight to their higher-ranked opponents. "The conditions are ideal and it's going to be a crucial game for us before the Asian Cup. It's really going to be a great football contest for all of us and the entire team is looking forward to it," Constantine said. "The U-23 team has performed quite well recently and it can be the perfect opportunity for them. Playing against China in this fantastic stadium would be a lesson for everyone."
China make an attempt for the goal but it gets deflected for a corner. Indian keeper Gurpreet wards off the early danger. China try to build another attack five minutes into the game.
India look for historic win against China. Match underway in Suzhou. India are in blue while China are in orange.
The players are on the field. The pre-match rituals are underway and the match is going to begin in a few minutes now. Crowds have come out in huge numbers to watch the match.
Sunil Chhetri said before the match, "I’m happy that we are playing a team like China. It’s strange that we are playing them after so long. We should have played them more often. I’m very excited because they are a quality opponent and they have always been a respected side in Asia. To face them at their home is going to be a tough challenge but this is a challenge that we should face now. Our form away from home hasn’t been particularly very good. This is a great opportunity for us to take a good account of ourselves."
India coach Stephen Constantine in the pre-match press conference: “I would like to thank Chinese Federation for their hospitality and warm reception that we have got since we have landed here. We have trained on it and the pitch is in super condition. We are all now looking forward to the match."
"Rome was not built in a day. Surely, we won’t get fooled by the recent results of the Chinese Team. They are a very good side as well as they have a great coach. I understand that everybody wants immediate result but it takes time to build the team. I think, Mr. Lippi is trying to do."
"We have a very good scouting system in India and we have found players which others couldn't scout. I always look for the young players. Yes, we can't substitute experience with the youngsters’ love for the game but we are trying to make a mix. The U23 team has performed quite well recently and it can be the perfect opportunity for them. Playing against China in the fantastic stadium would be a lesson for everyone."
India captain for the friendly today Sandesh Jhingan said, "The conditions are ideal and it's going to be a crucial game for us before the Asian Cup. It’s really going to be a great football contest for all of us and the entire team is looking forward to it."
Experienced Italian Marcelo Lippi heads the Chinese national team. On the eve of the contest which will be seen by millions (hopefully), he said, "Indian football has witnessed a rapid development in recent years and we cannot ignore their effort and strength. As a result, we, of course, need to give great importance to them for tomorrow's match."
"We have to confront them as a team. I can't separate whether we need to put extra focus on any particular department of the Indian team", he further added, "Instead of keeping an extra eye on opponent key players, I would rather focus more on my own team's strengths."
“I am not going to compare the levels of the leagues because I have only been in India for a short space of time. I know that India have a big task ahead but they are definitely capable of getting a result if they are disciplined and are set up well,” Cahill was quoted as saying in a media release issued by ISL.
Crucial talk before the big game by captain Jhingan
CHINA XI: Yan Junling, Xuepeng, Xiaoting, Yang, Tong, Jingdao, Xuri, Xi, Lin, Lei, Dabao
India's Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Narayan, Subashish, Sandesh (C), Pritam, Anirudh, Pronay, Halicharan, Udanta, Jeje, Sunil
Hello and welcome to our live football coverage of India's football friendly match against China as the two sides clash against each other for the first time in 21 years. Even though the two neighbours have faced each other a total of 17 times in the past, the Men in Blue have never managed to win against the Asian giants, who are the favourites to win this one despite poor form lately. Stay turned for live score and updates of the match.