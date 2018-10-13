India vs China Live Football Score, Live Streaming: India 0-0 China in first half

Stephen Constantine pre-match talk

India coach Stephen Constantine in the pre-match press conference: “I would like to thank Chinese Federation for their hospitality and warm reception that we have got since we have landed here. We have trained on it and the pitch is in super condition. We are all now looking forward to the match."

"Rome was not built in a day. Surely, we won’t get fooled by the recent results of the Chinese Team. They are a very good side as well as they have a great coach. I understand that everybody wants immediate result but it takes time to build the team. I think, Mr. Lippi is trying to do."

"We have a very good scouting system in India and we have found players which others couldn't scout. I always look for the young players. Yes, we can't substitute experience with the youngsters’ love for the game but we are trying to make a mix. The U23 team has performed quite well recently and it can be the perfect opportunity for them. Playing against China in the fantastic stadium would be a lesson for everyone."