India vs China Live football Streaming, IND vs CHI Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs CHI International football friendly

The Indian football team play China in a rare international friendly between the two countries. This is the first time in 21 years that such a match is occuring outside of any major tournament and also the first time that an Indian senior football team will play in China. The match is being seen as an important step in India’s preparation for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup that starts in January 2019. The two sides have faced each other 17 times out of which China have won 12. The rest of the five matches have all been draws. China may not be a World Cup regular but they remain a more established team in the game than India. India are ranked 97th in the world while China are placed 76th.

When is India vs China international football friendly?

India vs China international football friendly will be played from October 13, 2018, Saturday.

Where is India vs China international football friendly?

India vs China international football friendly will be played at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in the city of Suzhou in Eastern China.

What time does India vs China international football friendly start?

India vs China international football friendly will begin at 5.05 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China international football friendly?

India vs China international football friendly will be broadcast on Starts Sports 1, 2, and 3 and their HD platforms.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs China international football friendly?

India vs China international football friendly live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com

What is the Indian squad for the international friendly vs China?

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Karanjit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

HEAD COACH: Stephen Constantine.

