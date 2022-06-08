scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Live: When and where to watch?

India vs Cambodia LIVE Stream Today at 8:30 PM; Get the live streaming details of India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, TV listings & Online streaming: India will face Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 8 (Wednesday), 2022.

By: Sports Desk |
June 8, 2022 4:19:04 pm
India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming, India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Live, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2023India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Live at 8:30 PM. (File)

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Live: India will be locking horns against Cambodia on Wednesday. The Indian team will be strengthened as skipper Sunil Chhetri is back in the lineup. The 37-year-old will strive to contribute to his team as he was unable to perform in the last season’s Indian Super League.

When is AFC Asian Cup Qualifier between India vs Cambodia?

India will face Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 8 (Wednesday), 2022.

What time does India vs Cambodia start?

India vs Cambodia will start at 8:20 PM IST.

Where will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier between India vs Cambodia be held?

The AFC Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Cambodia will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

How to watch India vs Cambodia on TV?

India vs Cambodia will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Cambodia?

India vs Cambodia can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

