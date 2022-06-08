India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Football Live Score: IND vs CAM in jampacked Kolkata

India vs Cambodia Football Live Score: India are back to playing at home turf after almost three years.

India vs Cambodia Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Online: Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in their bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Asian Cup tournament proper. With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the ‘final frontier’ in his illustrious career. Follow IND vs CAM, AFC Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Updates below.