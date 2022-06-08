scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Football Live Score: IND vs CAM in jampacked Kolkata

India vs Cambodia Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Online: Follow all live action and goals from Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 8, 2022 7:25:41 pm
India vs Cambodia Football Live ScoreIndia vs Cambodia Football Live Score: India are back to playing at home turf after almost three years.

India vs Cambodia Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Online: Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in their bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Asian Cup tournament proper. With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career.

Live Blog

India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup: Follow live action from Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

19:23 (IST)08 Jun 2022
India vs Cambodia Live: Hello and Welcome

The Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in their bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Asian Cup tournament proper. With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career. Stay tuned for live updates

This is a tournament that gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against a lowly-ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification. The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three international friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers.

India vs Cambodia Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Online India vs Cambodia Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Online.

