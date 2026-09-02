India vs Brazil tickets out: Here’s how you can book seats for historic friendly

India are set to play 5-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium also known as the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. For Brazil, this will be the final stop in the first set of friendlies they will play after a disappointing World Cup campaign. The five-time world champions will face Australia in two matches on September 25 in Townsville and on September 29 in Brisbane. The India visit will be their third match of the window.
For India, though, this might just be the biggest match they have played at home. It will be the first time India will play a side ranked in the top five of the FIFA rankings, with Brazil currently ranked fifth. India have almost never been in the conversation when it comes to competing in the tournaments that Brazil tend to be interested in, but the cultural significance of the latter can be seen whenever a World Cup comes around, particularly in regions like Kolkata and Kerala.
Apart from Brazil, India will also face 2-time World Cup winners Uruguay as well as Panama on October 6 and September 26 respectively. The Uruguay match will be held in Salt Lake Stadium while the Panama clash will be emanating from Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
On Wednesday, the tickets for the highly anticipated match vs Brazil went live. However, the tickets for Uruguay and Panama matches haven’t yet been released
The tickets for the India vs Brazil match, set for October 3 at 7 PM IST, is available on the District App after the sale went live at 4 PM IST on Wednesday. The ticket prices range from Rs 999 to Rs 15,000 and fans can book their preferred seats in the preferred stands. After booking, the M-Ticket will be saved automatically in your District App.
A1 (Left) Gold: Rs 4500
A1 (Right) Gold: Rs 4500
A2 (Left): Rs 9000
A2 (Right): Rs 9000
A3 (Left): Rs 7000
A3 (Right): Rs 7000
B1 Gold : Rs 2500
B2: Rs 6000
B3: Rs 4500
C1 (Left) Gold: Rs 3500
C1 (Right) Gold: Rs 3500
C2 (Left): Rs 7000
C2 (Right): Rs 7000
C3 (Left): Rs 6000
C3 (Right): Rs 6000
D1 Gold: Rs 2500
D2: Rs 6000
D3: Rs 4500
VIP Left: Rs 15000
VIP Right: Rs 15000
A1 (Left) Silver: Rs 3500
A1 (Right) Silver: Rs 3500
B1 Silver: Rs 999–₹1500
C1 (Left) Silver: Rs 2000
C1 (Right) Silver: Rs 2000
D1 Silver: Rs 999–1500