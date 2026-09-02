India vs Brazil tickets out: Here’s how you can book seats for historic friendly

India are set to play 5-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium also known as the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. For Brazil, this will be the final stop in the first set of friendlies they will play after a disappointing World Cup campaign. The five-time world champions will face Australia in two matches on September 25 in Townsville and on September 29 in Brisbane. The India visit will be their third match of the window.

For India, though, this might just be the biggest match they have played at home. It will be the first time India will play a side ranked in the top five of the FIFA rankings, with Brazil currently ranked fifth. India have almost never been in the conversation when it comes to competing in the tournaments that Brazil tend to be interested in, but the cultural significance of the latter can be seen whenever a World Cup comes around, particularly in regions like Kolkata and Kerala.