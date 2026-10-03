India vs Brazil Football Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Vinicius starts as IND face 5-time world champions

India vs Brazil Football Live Score: (AIFF Photo)

India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Football Match Live Score Online: The day has come at last. India take on Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Regardless of how patchy the ticket sales reportedly were going into it and the murmurs over the cost of the match itself, the fact remains that this game will be seen as a chapter in the history of Indian football in the years to come. Whether it will be for good or bad reasons, we will have to wait and watch.

On paper, the mismatch couldn’t be more stark than this. Brazil are the highest-ever ranked team that India have hosted in an official FIFA international friendly. India were arguably the better team for large parts of their friendly against Panama, who also played in the recent World Cup and are ranked nearly 100 spots above India in the FIFA rankings, with the game eventually finishing in a draw. But Brazil are a different beast.

Story continues below this ad The Selecao are themselves going through a downturn in their illustrious history, having not come close to winning a World Cup, the tournament that is often synonymous with Brazil, since they last took it in 2002. Despite that, they are ranked sixth in the world while India are all the way down on 138. Live Updates Oct 3, 2026 07:16 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Bhaichung Bhutia's thoughts on this match... Bhaichung Bhutia was not the biggest fan of this match, he had aired his displeasure a long time back and yesterday, he aired his displeasure to our very own Rohit Mundayur as well. The former India captain pulled absolutely no punches and you can read that HERE. Oct 3, 2026 07:12 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: The crowd at the stadium... The broadcasters have mentioned the words "crowd" and "noise" countless times already despite having been on air for only a few minutes but the reality is a little different. Sayak Dutta is our man on the ground and he reported that empty seats were the cast majority about an hour and 15 minutes before the match. Even now the broadcasters can't really hide the empty seats there. The tickets were not exactly the cheapest for this one and even the AIFF put out a call to action to buy tickets about three and a half bours going into the match today. There is usually not an empty space to be seen during Kolkata derbies here and this city has its fair share of lovers for Brazilian football, to put it very mildly. And yet, empty seats at the Salt Lake Stadium in a Saturday evening. Oct 3, 2026 07:07 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Vinicius starts for Brazil... All right the teams are out and this is how the two teams are lining up India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams Brazil XI: Pedro Morisco (GK), Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Danilo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gabriel Bontempo, Vinicius Jr., Pedro Oct 3, 2026 07:05 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Hello and welcome... ...to a match that, lets face it, we have all imagined seeing almost incredulously at some point in all our lives. It is the kind of game that is played on video games between seasoned veterans and newbies, with the latter picking Brazil. India vs Brazil is a game that no one thought will be seen in reality but here we are. It's buildup has been imperfect, there are lots of questions around the relevance of this match in the realest of terms but in terms of chapters in Indian football history, this is a new entry. For better or for worse. Brazil are here, but euphoria still lukewarm a day before India friendly India's head coach Khalid Jamil, and Brazil's head coach Carlos Ancelotti, front, greet each other during a press conference ahead of a friendly soccer match between Brazil and India, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) The railings on the roads surrounding the Salt Lake Stadium have been adorned with posters of India’s friendly vs Brazil. Inside the stadium, last-minute preparations are underway for one of the biggest football matches ever on Indian soil. But as one leaves the vicinity of the stadium, it becomes a struggle to imagine that the Selecao are indeed present in the City of Joy. Except for some match hoardings scattered around the city, there are many more Durga Puja banners on the streets as Bengal prepares for its biggest festival in about a fortnight. READ MORE

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