India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA friendly: IND 0-0 BRA in 1st half; hosts keep giants out in first 20 minutes

India vs Brazil Football Live Score: (AIFF Photo)

India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA friendly: India take on Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Regardless of how patchy the ticket sales reportedly were going into it and the murmurs over the cost of the match itself, the fact remains that this game will be seen as a chapter in the history of Indian football in the years to come. Whether it will be for good or bad reasons, we will have to wait and watch.

On paper, the mismatch couldn’t be more stark than this. Brazil are the highest-ever ranked team that India have hosted in an official FIFA international friendly. India were arguably the better team for large parts of their friendly against Panama, who also played in the recent World Cup and are ranked nearly 100 spots above India in the FIFA rankings, with the game eventually finishing in a draw. But Brazil are a different beast.

Story continues below this ad The Selecao are themselves going through a downturn in their illustrious history, having not come close to winning a World Cup, the tournament that is often synonymous with Brazil, since they last took it in 2002. Despite that, they are ranked sixth in the world while India are all the way down on 138. Live Updates Oct 3, 2026 07:49 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Manveer forays forward... 15th min: Now then, a ball over the top on the right, Manveer chases it, Marquinhos is behind him. But just when the Indian striker seems to have gained any control of it in the box, Marquinhos knocks it away from him and to the Brazilian goalkeeper. The PSG captain made it look a little too easy there. Oct 3, 2026 07:46 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Ancelotti off his seat 13th min: It has to be said, the Brazilians have been pretty sloppy thus far. There has been only one moment when Gurpreet had to make a proper save and that was when Vinicius took a shot at him from the right at the near post. Now Danilo with a clumsy ball over the top that is miles ahead of where Vinicius was. That seems to have got Ancelotti off his seat, eyebrow firmly raised. Oct 3, 2026 07:44 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: 10 mins gone, India 0-0 Brazil Vinicius has been the go-to man thus far for Brazil for every foray they have made into the box. And there have been a lot already. This time, it looks more dangerous than ever as he leaves Bijoy Varghese behind. He then goes for a tame cut back and the whistle goes off for offside. He looks like he knew he was offside as well. Oct 3, 2026 07:41 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Corner for India! 5 mins: Well that is not something you might see too often during this match, earned by Manvir. Thapa took it short, it is cleared away for another corner. This time Thapa sends it into the mixer, Brazil head it out and then Apuia goes for a first time volley outside the box. Not too far away from the target. Oct 3, 2026 07:37 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: 3 mins gone, India 0-0 Brazil India come away with the ball and Apuia with an ambitious long ball, trying to find Manveer. It is too high for him though and Marquinhos takes control of the ball. Brazil then slow the pace down a bit. Oct 3, 2026 07:34 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: KICK OFF! All right here we go then! Brazil in their iconic yellow, India in blue. India kick things off but Brazil take possession straightaway and Vinicius charges forward from the left, puts in a cross that India deal with. Oct 3, 2026 07:30 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Time for the national anthems All right, first came Brazil's national anthem and then India's. And it is Jana Gana Mana for India, Vande Mataram doesn't play before that, unlike what was being said in some corners of social media. Oct 3, 2026 07:24 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Vinicius's near miss in 2017 Fans who followed the U17 World Cup that India had hosted in 2017 would remember that Vinicius was among the names to look out for in the tournament. It was already confirmed that the then-teenager had been snapped up by Real Madrid from Flamengo. However, his home club ended up refusing to release him for the tournament, something that the Brazilian football federation was not too happy about. “We want the best for Vinicius, he is an intelligent and important player for the national team, but he has not participated in the preparation weeks that they have had,” Flamengo coach Reinaldo Rueda was quoted as saying by GloboEsporte.com. “He knows that he could have gone and helped, but he also wants to respect the situation. He knows there are good players in the squad and so he is going to stay with us. We hope Brazil will succeed in the World Cup.” Oct 3, 2026 07:22 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: The vibes on the eve of the match This is what Sayak Dutta had to report on what he saw yesterday: "...as one leaves the vicinity of the stadium, it becomes a struggle to imagine that the Selecao are indeed present in the City of Joy. Except for some match hoardings scattered around the city, there are many more Durga Puja banners on the streets as Bengal prepares for its biggest festival in about a fortnight. "There weren’t even a gaggle of fans present near the team hotel with just a few enthusiasts wearing Brazil jerseys scattered around the stadium when the five-time world champions trained before the match. This meant that either the strict security blanket for this match has put a lot of people off or the excitement about the occasion hasn’t quite reached fever pitch." READ MORE. Oct 3, 2026 07:18 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on the Brazil game The Indian goalkeeper had spoken to Shuvaditya Bose about his thoughts going into this match. He admits that the first time he heard that this match was going to happen, his first reaction was to do a fact-check. "We’re a team that mostly plays opponents from Asia, and sometimes from Africa. To hear we will be playing Brazil came as a bit of a surprise. Now that it is coming to fruition, though, I feel very proud. They are one of the biggest teams in the world, and we want to play against such teams. I know it is only a friendly — it is not like India are playing Brazil in the World Cup. Still, to play against the five-time champions is a huge honour." READ MORE Oct 3, 2026 07:16 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Bhaichung Bhutia's thoughts on this match... Bhaichung Bhutia was not the biggest fan of this match, he had aired his displeasure a long time back and yesterday, he aired his displeasure to our very own Rohit Mundayur as well. The former India captain pulled absolutely no punches and you can read that HERE. Oct 3, 2026 07:12 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: The crowd at the stadium... The broadcasters have mentioned the words "crowd" and "noise" countless times already despite having been on air for only a few minutes but the reality is a little different. Sayak Dutta is our man on the ground and he reported that empty seats were the cast majority about an hour and 15 minutes before the match. Even now the broadcasters can't really hide the empty seats there. The tickets were not exactly the cheapest for this one and even the AIFF put out a call to action to buy tickets about three and a half bours going into the match today. There is usually not an empty space to be seen during Kolkata derbies here and this city has its fair share of lovers for Brazilian football, to put it very mildly. And yet, empty seats at the Salt Lake Stadium in a Saturday evening. Oct 3, 2026 07:07 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Vinicius starts for Brazil... All right the teams are out and this is how the two teams are lining up India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams Brazil XI: Pedro Morisco (GK), Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Danilo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gabriel Bontempo, Vinicius Jr., Pedro Oct 3, 2026 07:05 PM IST India vs Brazil Live Score: Hello and welcome... ...to a match that, lets face it, we have all imagined seeing almost incredulously at some point in all our lives. It is the kind of game that is played on video games between seasoned veterans and newbies, with the latter picking Brazil. India vs Brazil is a game that no one thought will be seen in reality but here we are. It's buildup has been imperfect, there are lots of questions around the relevance of this match in the realest of terms but in terms of chapters in Indian football history, this is a new entry. For better or for worse. Brazil are here, but euphoria still lukewarm a day before India friendly India's head coach Khalid Jamil, and Brazil's head coach Carlos Ancelotti, front, greet each other during a press conference ahead of a friendly soccer match between Brazil and India, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) The railings on the roads surrounding the Salt Lake Stadium have been adorned with posters of India’s friendly vs Brazil. Inside the stadium, last-minute preparations are underway for one of the biggest football matches ever on Indian soil. But as one leaves the vicinity of the stadium, it becomes a struggle to imagine that the Selecao are indeed present in the City of Joy. Except for some match hoardings scattered around the city, there are many more Durga Puja banners on the streets as Bengal prepares for its biggest festival in about a fortnight. READ MORE

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