India to face Brazil in blockbuster friendly in Kolkata on October 3

Brazil will be the highest-ranked opposition India have ever faced since the FIFA rankings were introduced in 1992. (Reuters Photo)

India will face Brazil on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday. It will be the first time India face a side placed in the top five of the FIFA rankings, with Brazil currently placed fifth. Moreover, it is a rare chance for fans of the Brazilian football team in India to catch a glimpse of the Selecao in the flesh.

Brazil’s football federation, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), also made the announcement on their end. The five-time world champions face Australia in what will be their first match after their rather disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign on September 21. The visit to India will be their second match of the window.