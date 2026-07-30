India to face Brazil in blockbuster friendly in Kolkata on October 3

India will face Brazil on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday. It will be the first time India face a side placed in the top five of the FIFA rankings, with Brazil currently placed fifth. Moreover, it is a rare chance for fans of the Brazilian football team in India to catch a glimpse of the Selecao in the flesh.
Brazil’s football federation, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), also made the announcement on their end. The five-time world champions face Australia in what will be their first match after their rather disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign on September 21. The visit to India will be their second match of the window.
“To welcome a team of Brazil’s stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football,” said M Satyanarayan, AIFF deputy secretary general.
Both the Indian and Brazilian statements acknowledge the presence of a large fanbase for Brazilian football players in the country. “It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion. We are eager to live this moment alongside millions of Indian fans!” said the CBF.
The AIFF, meanwhile, said that Brazil’s legacy has “inspired generations of footballers across the world, including millions of passionate supporters in India.”
“India is known for having one of the largest Brazilian fan bases outside of Brazil.”
More to come…