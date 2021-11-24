India in Brazil: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — Everything you need to know

India vs Brazil 2021, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: The Indian women’s football team will take on former World Cup runners-up Brazil for the first time ever during a four-nation tournament as part of its preparations for next year’s AFC Asian Cup. The team has managed to squeeze in four different training sessions in Manaus, Brazil, and head coach Thomas Dennerby believes that the girls are more than motivated to face the hosts, according to an AIFF release.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the team because Brazil is a very good footballing nation and we follow a lot of the Brazilian players ourselves. We all admire them, and there is a lot to learn from them as well,” Dennerby said on the eve of the match.

India are currently ranked 57th on the FIFA Women’s Rankings, while Brazil are placed 50 spots ahead of them. The Indian women’s team has already played in six different countries this year — in Turkey, Serbia, Uzbekistan, UAE, Bahrain, and Sweden.

SCHEDULE

All the matches India play will be in Brazil’s Manaus. The first match between Brazil and India will have a 6.30 AM IST kick-off on November 26. The next match is against Chile on November 29 which will have a 2.30 AM IST kick-off and the third match will be against Venezuela on December 2 which will also have a 2.30 AM IST kick-off.

SQUADS

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST

The Indian women’s teams matches in Brazil are likely to be streamed live on Indian Football Team’s social media handles. Brazil FA has agreed to share feed with AIFF. Five cameras will be used to cover the games. English commentary is unlikely.