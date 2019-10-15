Toggle Menu
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: Hosts eye to bag crucial three pointshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/india-vs-bangladesh-live-score-updates-ind-vs-ban-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers-6070193/

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: Hosts eye to bag crucial three points

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Streaming, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India will look to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

India vs Bangladesh Football Live Score: India would look to register their first win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. 

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: Confident after their goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, India would be looking to register their first win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh in a group E second round match at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Igor Stimac-coached side have a perfect stage to grab three points and keep their World Cup hopes alive, despite the absence of injured Sandesh Jhingan. The Blue Tigers will bank on Sunil Chhetri’s return after the veteran missed the Qatar match as well as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who made 11 saves against the 2022 hosts.

Live Blog

India vs Bangladesh Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers:

Watch: Jhingan's message for the Blue Tigers

Sandesh Jhingan has an important message for all the Indian players who will hit the pitch today at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

India to go full throttle against dwindling neighbours

After holding Asian Champions Qatar to a goalless draw, India would look to secure all the three points when they take on Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

With international football returning to Kolkata after a long gap of nine years, the euphoria around the match has been immense with a mad rush for tickets as the Saltlake Stadium is set to witness a packed house, providing the hosts a perfect stage to secure their first win and keep their World Cup hopes alive. [READ MORE]

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the  FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India will go into the contest on the back of a historic goalless draw against Asian Champions Qatar, while Bangladesh will be on shaky ground as they lost 2-0 against the same opponents. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!   

While defence, tactical formation and discipline were the highlights of their match against Qatar, the focus against Bangladesh, who are ranked 83 places below India, would be on the strikers. Chhetri will remain the go-to man in the attacking zone, but the onus will also be on the likes of Balwant Singh and Manvir Singh to make an impact, something former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has highlighted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android