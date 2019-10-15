India vs Bangladesh Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: Hosts eye to bag crucial three points

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: Confident after their goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, India would be looking to register their first win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh in a group E second round match at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Igor Stimac-coached side have a perfect stage to grab three points and keep their World Cup hopes alive, despite the absence of injured Sandesh Jhingan. The Blue Tigers will bank on Sunil Chhetri’s return after the veteran missed the Qatar match as well as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who made 11 saves against the 2022 hosts.