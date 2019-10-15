India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs BAN?

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: India will be amped up to get their first win, after picking up just one point from its opening two games, on their home soil in Kolkata against a dwindling Bangladesh in a Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup qualifying round on Tuesday.

Coming off of a historic goalless draw against Asian champions, Qatar last month, Igor Stimac and his men would be fuelled with hope to make their mark soon against their dwindling neighbours. Even though all eyes will again be on Doha-hero Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, fans and players alike would be delighted with the return of captain, Sunil Chhetri. But the jubilation will come at a cost, as Sandesh Jhingan is set to miss the clash due to a knee injury that he picked up in a friendly against NorthEast United.

Jamie Day’s Bangladesh, on the other hand, are winless in two matches, losing 2-0 against Qatar last Thursday. But one also needs to keep in mind that with only one win in the last five matches, India aren’t exactly standing on solid ground, even more when taken into consideration how Bangladesh are unbeaten in their last two encounters with India, drawing two games in 2013 and 2014.

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in the past of which the Blue Tigers have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. 11 matches have ended in a tie and Bangladesh have won only twice. Jamal Bhuyan-led side would be eagerly looking to bag their third win against their neighbours.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirarangan, Kolkata.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will broadcast on the Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

INDIA SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.