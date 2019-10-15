A last-gasp Adil Khan header saved the blushes for India, who played their worst game of the campaign, as the home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifiers match on Tuesday.

Saad Uddin gave Bangladesh the lead in the 42nd minute and the visitors looked like going back home with all the three points in the Group E match of World Cup qualifying second-round match.

Adil Khan, however, ensured that India at least secure a point from the home match as he rose highest to nod home a Brandon Fernandes corner kick in the 89th minute. A defeat at home would have severely dented India’s hopes of advancing to the next round.

However, it was Bangladesh coach Jamie Day who summed it up best. “India really weren’t a threat today against Bangladesh,” he said just moments after the match.

“Before the game, if you had said we’ll get a draw out of it, I would have taken it. Disappointing to have conceded from a set-piece, but India deserve credit for how they kept going. If you saw the game, India didn’t have a shot at the goal, and they saved one off the goal-line. We had some good chances, and it shows how far we have come as a team,” he added.

He’s probably right with India playing much of the game with aimless long balls. Why the midfield was bypassed for the majority of the game is also beyond conjecture. Time and again India’s defensive frailties were also exposed for head coach Igor Stimac to solve.

India head coach Igor Stimac surely wasn’t happy with the outcome. “Not happy with the result. We deserved to win and pushed until the end but our scoring was not good enough and that was the reason why we didn’t win the match. Everything was in our hands but we failed to get the result. Quick passing from the back opens the gaps but we were slow at the back. We gave a silly goal and you cannot win games giving away such goals. Today was not our lucky day.”

“We are in a learning process. Decision making was poor but we have to be patient. But the biggest thing we need to learn today is not to repeat the mistakes.”

“You could see that India is playing different football, we’re trying to play more technically but there’s still much work to do. We must stay confident and optimistic for the games coming ahead,” he explained.

“I am not accusing anyone. They are my players and I am backing them to succeed.”