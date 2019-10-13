FIFA WCQ: ‘India vs Bangladesh a 50-50 contest in front of a boisterous Kolkata’

Bangladesh’ veteran midfielder Mamunul Islam is happy to be back in Kolkata, a city where he has plied his trade in the Indian Super League. The former ATK member, who likes to call the “City of Joy” his second home, is expecting a tight contest when India host Bangladesh in the third Group E fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In a relatively young Bangladesh side, Islam is the most experienced player with 60 international caps.

Bangladesh will go into the contest on the back of a 2-0 thrashing against Asian champions Qatar, but Islam wants his team to start with a fresh mindset against the Blue Tigers. “We need to forget what happened in the last match and take the match against India as a new challenge,” Islam said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

“I am expecting it to be a 50-50 contest. Such games can’t be deemed one-sided from before. What matters is on the day who steps up to the platform and the team which can seize the day will emerge victoriously,” he remarked.

The 30-year-old is among the few who have played in India. It was under his leadership in 2013 that Bangladeshi club Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi finished runners-up in the prestigious IFA Shield in Kolkata. Their road to the final was on the back of two memorable wins over the two big-city giants.

In the inaugural edition of ISL, Islam was signed by Kolkata-based side ATK on loan. Thus, Mamunul’s experience of playing in Kolkata could be handy for his team and he insists that he will share his insights as and when the time comes.

“Players having a vast international experience are few. Sohail Rana and Jamal and others have played around 35 games, but the rest have all played four or five international matches. So, those with the experience can support those with lesser experience who can then build on it and better the game.”

“As a senior footballer, I will have a chat with my team management to guide my team, how we should play to get some points against India.”

“We are all backing each other and pushing each other to go that extra mile. This match will be played in Kolkata in front of an audience of more than 60,000 and this is our strength. I believe when we play in front of such a large crowd that is when we play our best football.”

Islam also explained what the coach worked on in the first day’s practice.

“The coach is working on small things such as what should our first pass be after we get the ball, what should be the movement of our players after winning possession, etc.”

Although Indian Super League franchise ATK had signed Mamunul in 2014, he did not feature for them in any match.

Having served Bangladesh for 13 years, Mamunul said he’s contemplating retirement.

“I will talk to the team management and might call it a day when India take on Bangladesh at home,” he said.