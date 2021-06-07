India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Bangladesh Football Match Live Score Streaming, Fifa World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: A winless India desperately need a positive result against neighbours Bangladesh in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers match here on Monday, if they want to avoid the ignominy of playing in the qualifying play-off round of the continental showpiece.

India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but still in the reckoning for a place in the 2023 Asian Cup.

But with just three points from six matches, India are at the fourth spot in Group E and are not yet guaranteed an automatic berth in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Only the best four fourth-place finishers in each of the eight groups directly qualify for the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Among the fourth-place finishers, six teams have more points than India currently. That would mean that Igor Stimac’s men will have to beat Bangladesh to have any chance of an automatic berth in the third qualifying round of the Asian Cup.

A win on Monday will also be India’s first in six years in the World Cup qualifiers. The last win for India had come in November 2015 in a 1-0 result against Guam in a 2018 World Cup qualifying round match in Bangalore.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Al Sadd Stadium.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.