India vs Bangladesh Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: IND 2-0 BAN, FT

India vs Bangladesh Football Match Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Score Streaming: Igor Stimac’s India will be hoping to pick up their first win in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group against Bangladesh in Doha on Monday.

With just three points from six matches and already out of contention for qualifying for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the Blue Tigers are at the fourth spot in Group E and are not yet guaranteed an automatic berth in the third round of the AFC 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the table with two draws and four losses.