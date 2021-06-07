India vs Bangladesh Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: IND 2-0 BAN, FT

India vs Bangladesh Football Match Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Score Streaming: Igor Stimac’s India will be hoping to pick up their first win in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group against Bangladesh in Doha on Monday.
With just three points from six matches and already out of contention for qualifying for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the Blue Tigers are at the fourth spot in Group E and are not yet guaranteed an automatic berth in the third round of the AFC 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the table with two draws and four losses.
After 11 matches without a win, India finally manage to win an international match. Two goals for Chhetri and three vital points for Stimac's men as they keep their AFC Asian Cup hopes alive. India now have six points from seven matches in Group E!
CHHETRI AGAIN! That's it, all over for Bangladesh. India find themselves pressing in the opposition half and Suresh makes a run through the right flank. He gathers the ball, cuts it back to his captain... Chhetri receives it and shoots on the turn. Good finish.
Adil and Pronay come in to add some defensive stability. A like-for-like replacement as Brandon, Chinglensana are replaced.
Despite being in the lead, India are still looking for a second here. Ashique and Chhetri are linking up play well now as most of the Bangladesh players have moved a bit upwards in search of an equaliser. Two minutes to go for a first win in two years for India!
Finally! Chhetri finds the back of the net with a brilliant goal! Ashique finds himself in acres of space on the left flank and he finds the captain making a lung-bursting run. The cross is deep but Chhetri just glances it in from the far post! Goal number 73!
Subhasish with the miss! Another Brandon corner, another chance for India but the header just glances wide towards the far post.
Chhetri misses a free header! Brandon is at it again as he delivers a tasty-looking ball from a set-piece near the right flank. It swerves in, finds the captain unmarked but the veteran fails to connect properly. The ball goes wide to the right of the keeper.
At the hour mark, nothing has changed for both the sides. Bangladesh kept the ball for the majority of the first ten minutes of the half, but India got themselves back into the thick of things with a Sandesh header from a corner. The changes of Yasir and Ashique have added a bit of freshness to the movement but India still need that extra bit of creativity and genius in the opposition box.
India make two changes as Stimac changes his wingers. Yasir and Ashique replace Udanta and Bipin. The second half resumes...
India maintained possession towards the end of the half, mostly on the left-hand side with the help of Bipin and Brandon, but the touches and passing in the final third have been lacklustre. Just the two headers by Sana, Chhetri and a vague penalty shout.
Sana Singh! So close! Brandon's corner is nodded goalwards by the defender but it's cleared off the line by Riyadul. From the resulting set-piece, India attack again... Chhetri finds himself in space from the corner but his header goes flying upwards!
India try to start a counter... Manvir receives the ball in the middle but Rahmat brings him down clumsily. He goes into the book!
A penalty shout! Udanta gets the ball into the box with his left foot, Chhetri chases it in the middle of the box but he falls down after chesting the ball. The India skipper claims he was pushed from behind, but the referee blows the whistle for a handball.
India look well-settled now and are dominating with the ball at their feet. Most of the credit goes to Glan Martins, whose combative side is helping the team in regaining possession quickly. As for chances, nothing more than a couple of wayward crosses.
Starting from the left side, Subhasish gets the ball over to the playmaker Brandon. The Goa midfielder threads a brilliant through ball from the middle... Manvir picks up the ball but his second touch to round off the goalkeeper messes it up! Big, big chance!
India try to keep the ball in the midfield, trying to find the runs of Manvir and Bipin from the opposite flanks. From a corner, Bipin receives the ball from a short set-piece but Bangladesh defend it well and clear the ball quickly. Both teams still settling in...
Just two minutes in and a player is down on the pitch! Bangladesh's Rakib has been showed the yellow because of a reckless challenge on Brandon. The midfielder is back on his feet and India restart their buildup play from right to left in their white kit.
The ball is set rolling, and here we go! India kick off to take on an edgy, stubborn Bangladesh side!
A win tonight will be India’s first in six years in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The last win for India had come in November 2015 in a 1-0 result against Guam in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Bangalore. Can Chhetri and his men emerge victorious?