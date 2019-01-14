India vs Bahrain Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: Chhetri and Co. eye historic knockout spot

India vs Bahrain Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming Online: India go into their final group game against Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup with a historic knockout round berth on the line. After a win over Thailand (4-1) and a defeat to UAE (0-2) in the first two games, India are second the Group A standings and hoping to make the next round for the first time since the introduction of the tournament.

Bahrain and India have only faced each other once in the Asian Cup before and it happened back in 2011 in the group stages. The Red Devils thrashed the India 5-2 to seal their biggest-ever win in the tournament. But Stephen Constantine’s men have defied history, both recent and the fairly distant, to put themselves in this position.