India vs Bahrain Football Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: Chhetri and Co. eye historic knockout spot

India vs Bahrain Football Match Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming Online: India go into their final group game against Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup with a historic knockout round berth on the line. After a win over Thailand (4-1) and a defeat to UAE (0-2) in the first two games, India are second the Group A standings and hoping to make the next round for the first time since the introduction of the tournament.
Bahrain and India have only faced each other once in the Asian Cup before and it happened back in 2011 in the group stages. The Red Devils thrashed the India 5-2 to seal their biggest-ever win in the tournament. But Stephen Constantine’s men have defied history, both recent and the fairly distant, to put themselves in this position.
Early team news
It was stated in our preview that we could see Rowlin Borges getting a starting spot and it does looks like that will be the case today.
Hello and welcome!
Ask any Indian fan before the start of the tournament what they predict the scenario would be like before India's final group stage game and only the hopelessly optimistic ones would have told you that they will stand a chance of going through to the next round. But India's short journey so far in this tournament has been all about hopeless optimism. They gave a sucker punch when they slammed three goals in the second half of their match against Thailand to win the tournament opener 4-1. Then they hammered UAE with attempts on goal in their heartbreaking 2-0 loss to UAE. This means that if India even manage a draw with Bahrain, it will take an absolutely crazy result in the other Group A match between UAE and Thailand for them the Blue Tigers to get knocked out.