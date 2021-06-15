scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
India vs Afghanistan Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: All eyes on Chhetri

India vs Afghanistan Football Match Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Score: Chhetri is just one goal off entering the all-time top-10 list of goal-scorers, something he can easily achieve against Afghanistan, if not a hat-trick.

By: Sports Desk |
June 15, 2021 6:18:06 pm
India vs AfghanistanIndia vs Afghanistan Football Live Score: A buoyant India meet Afghanistan in the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Score Streaming: All eyes would be on goal-machine Sunil Chhetri today as the star footballer will look to add to his tally and enter the all-time top 10 scorers’ list when a buoyant India meet Afghanistan in the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

While the Indian team needs just a draw from their final game against Afghanistan to secure a place in the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Oman defeated Afghanistan 2-1 on Friday, a hat-trick for Chhetri will see him equal the iconic Pele in terms of numbers of goals scored in the international arena.

Chhetri is also just one goal off entering the all-time top-10 list of goal-scorers, something he can easily achieve against Afghanistan, if not a hat-trick. A Chhetri-inspired India ended their winless run in international football when the captain struck a brace against Bangladesh in their previous outing.

Afghanistan will take heart from their spirited performance in their previous outing against India, who were held to a stalemate at home by their lower-ranked opponents in 2019.

