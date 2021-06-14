India vs Afghanistan, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and where?

India vs Afghanistan Football Match Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India will be aiming to secure a place in the third round of AFC 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers with a win/draw against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Earlier, a Sunil Chhetri-inspired India ended their winless run in international football when the captain struck a brace against Bangladesh in their previous outing. The 36-year-old striker will hope to add to his tally of 74 international goals and enter the all-time top-10 goalscorers’ list in Doha. If the Blue Tigers can avoid defeat against Afghanistan, they will finish third in their group, an improvement over the fifth-place result during the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan?

The World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan?

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifying match between India and Afghanistan will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live commentary on indianexpress.com.