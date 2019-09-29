India beat Bangladesh 2-1 to win maiden U-18 SAFF title

India lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship for the first time when they defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the final in Kathmandu on Sunday. India surged into the lead as early as the second minute when Vikram Partap Singh sped past his marker and scored the opening goal. However, Yeasin Arafat brought Bangladesh on level terms in the 40th minute. As the match seemed to progress into extra time, Ravi Bahadur Rana stole the show with a screamer from about 30 yards deep in stoppage time.

“I had maintained that it will take a moment of brilliance to end this SAFF Championship, and it was fitting that Ravi finished if off with a wonderful strike,” Head Coach Floyd Pinto stated moments after the final whistle.

“We were not just the best footballing team in the tournament, but also the most effective team. I am really happy for the boys. They earned it. The sacrifices, and the commitment of the boys was exemplary.” he added. India’s Ninthoinganba Meetei was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel congratulated the side and said, “Congratulations to everyone. The team improved with every match. It’s double delight for Indian youth teams especially after the U-16 qualified to AFC Championships last week. Keep it up.”

The victory makes it sweeter with the U-15 National Team having lifted the SAFF U-15 Championship beating Bangladesh in the final in August 2019. While the U-16 National Team went on to qualify for the AFC U-16 Championships, the U-19 Team will play the AFC Qualifiers in November in their quest to qualify for the AFC Finals.

“This is going to give us a huge boost for the AFC Championship, and make us more confident as we prepare for it. Hopefully, we will be able to kick-off AFC Qualifiers in a good manner,” Floyd explained.

“I am very thankful to AIFF and SAI for their help in the exposure tours all throughout, and look forward to their support,” he further added.

Meanwhile, both the sides were reduced to 10-men in the 22nd minute when Gurkirat Singh and Md Fahim were given marching orders following a melee. Bangladesh were further reduced to 9 men in the 40th minute when rival skipper Yeasin was booked for a second yellow card for his illegitimate celebration following the equaliser.