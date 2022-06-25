scorecardresearch
India U-17 women’s team suffers 1-3 loss against Chile

Improved Indian side still no match for Chile.

By: PTI | Italy |
June 25, 2022 1:13:57 pm
AIFF, IND vs CHI ,India U-17 women's team, Indian football, Katerine Ramos, Neha Rani, Indian Express, NewsIndia U-17 women's team in Italy (source: twitter/ @IndianFootballTeam)

The Indian U-17 women’s team suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile in its second match in the four-nation tournament despite an improved performance here. The women’s side came into this match after haplessly going down to the Italian side 0-7 in the opening fixture.

Despite a slow start by both the teams in the initial stages, it was India that got a chance to snatch an early lead through defender Naketa, whose long-ranger free-kick failed to put the Chileans in a spot of bother. In the 11th minute, Chile found a breakthrough in the 11th minute through Katerine Ramos, who inflicted a blow to the Indians.

While the Indians tried to bounce back quickly and were in search of an equaliser, Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute, through a clinical header from Maitte. With the first half ending 2-0 in favour of Chile, India came out after the break and looked desperate to restore parity. With an uphill task in hand, the Indians reduced the deficit and made it 1-2 when a ball from Neha landed at the feet of Kajol, and the latter skillfully headed the ball into the back of the goal in a flash.

However, despite a much-needed goal, the Indian side’s aspirations were soon dashed when, in the 67th minute, when Chile’s Ambar Rolino made it 3-1, putting a final nail in the coffin.The remainder of the game saw the Indians maintaining their attack but it was the Chileans who walked out of the field as victors.

