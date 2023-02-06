scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

India U-17 women’s team routs hosts Jordan 7-0 in friendly match

Shilji struck in the second, 37th, 74th and 76th minutes while Manisha Kumari (13th), Pooja (18th) and Sanjana (90+1) were the other goal-scorers at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.

Indian U-17 football team. (Twitter)

Shilji Shaji scored four goals in the Indian U-17 women’s team’s 7-0 thrashing of Jordan in a friendly match here on Monday.

Shilji struck in the second, 37th, 74th and 76th minutes while Manisha Kumari (13th), Pooja (18th) and Sanjana (90+1) were the other goal-scorers at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.

The Young Tigresses are preparing for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup, which is set to take place next year. This was the first international match the newly-assembled squad played after they set camp in Chennai last month.

It took Shilji all of two minutes to open the scoring for India, before Manisha Kumari doubled the lead in the 13th minute, as she nodded a corner from captain Heena Khatun.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...

Five minutes later, Pooja produced a glorious volley that went in at the far post, after Arya Anilkumar sent in the cross.

Pooja turned provider in the 37th minute when her shot from the right was saved by the opposition keeper. However, she got on the rebound and sent it in for Shilji to score her second.

India added three more goals in the second half, with Kerala’s Shilji scoring two of those to take her tally from the game to four.

Advertisement

Substitute midfielder Sanjana Chanu wrapped up the win in injury time, netting India’s seventh goal.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The two teams will play another friendly match on Thursday.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 20:39 IST
Next Story

Bank robber fails to break into strongroom, flees with CPUs, keyboards instead

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News
close