India to play two friendlies against Tajikistan during June FIFA window

The Indian men’s national team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan away from home on June 5 and 9 in Hisor during the FIFA international match window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday. The matches will happen in Hisor, a city 15km west of national capital Dushanbe where India had played in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup last year.

India are currently in London to participate in the Unity Cup 2026. India will be facing Jamaica on Wednesday. Based on the result of the match, India will either play the final or the third-place playoff against either Nigeria or Zimbabwe. With India failing to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, they will be making do with playing friendly matches until the start of the next tournament cycle next year.