Indian football team to play international friendlies against Bahrain, Belarus

The Indian men’s national football team will play two international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23, and March 26 respectively. Both the matches, which will be played in Manama, Bahrain, are a part of the preparation of the squad’s campaign in the AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers, which is scheduled to be held in June 2022.

“Given the current circumstances, it was extremely difficult to find the kind of opponents we were looking for. But I am very happy that we have the two matches on our schedule,” head coach Igor Stimac said.

“We are doing our best to prepare well for the upcoming final qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, and these two matches will immensely facilitate our preparatory process,” he added.

“Both Bahrain and Belarus are ranked higher than us, and if all goes well with the Hero ISL season with our boys putting in good performances, and playing competitive games we should be ready,” Stimac further added.

Bahrain are placed 91 in the FIFA Rankings, while Belarus are 94. India’s current FIFA Ranking is 104.

The last time India played any UEFA Member Association was more than a decade ago in February 2012 against Azerbaijan, a match which the rivals won 3-0.

The Belarus contingent consists of many international players who ply their trade in the Russian Premier League (three players), and also the first league (three players), while a few more are also contracted with clubs in Hungary, Czech Republic and Cyprus.

Stimac, who coached Croatia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 also underlined the importance of taking “necessary precautions, and staying safe.”

“We need to keep planning, and working as everything is fine and normal. But at the same time, we need to take precautions to keep as safe as possible in our endeavour to avoid unpleasant situations,” he expressed.

With the broadcasting rights of matches lying with the Bahrain FA, the AIFF is already in discussion with them, and also with the Belarus FA for subsequent permissions about live telecasting the matches in India.