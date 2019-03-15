India to host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020

India were awarded the rights to host the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2020. The decision to award the rights to India was taken at the FIFA Council meeting in Miami on Friday (March 15).

By virtue of being the host country, India will take part in the tournament for the first time in its history. In 2017, India had hosted the Under-17 Men’s FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, the AIFF had expressed keenness to host the tournament after the success of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup for men in 2017.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had confirmed the development to the Indian Express and said, “We want to bid for the under-17 women’s world cup and wanted to understand the procedure. The government had come out with some guidelines in January 2018 so we will send them a letter accordingly,” Das said.

“This will give a great boost to women’s football,” he added.

From the very beginning, India was given a go-ahead by the government, to submit their bid to host the 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The women’s under-17 World Cup has 16 nations and Das had said that they can host matches at ‘just four cities’. Like the men’s under-17 World Cup, the women’s edition, too, has to be held in October and November.

However, financial hurdles still remain as the government is yet to take a call on the financial components of the event.

The Indian women’s national team is currently taking part in the SAFF Women’s Championship where it kicked off its campaign with a resounding 6-0 win over Maldives at the Sahid Rangashala Stadium on Wednesday.