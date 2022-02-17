India to host AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers in June

There are 24 teams still competing for a place at China 2023. (File)

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: India, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan are the six host nations for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The Qualifiers Final Round will be held across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, while the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 will start on June 16, 2023.

There are 13 teams, including host China PR, that have already qualified on the basis of their earlier performances in the second round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers. The final 11 places remain up for grabs for 24 teams in the decisive Group Stage.

There are 24 teams still competing for a place at China 2023, six have never appeared in the AFC Asian Cup, while the likes of Hong Kong and Cambodia will be hopeful of qualifying for the first time in over half a century, with the winners and five best runners-up of the six centralised qualifying groups to complete the field for the quadrennial showpiece event.

On the basis of FIFA World Rankings as of February 10, the 24 participating teams will be divided into five seeding Pots.

The six Host MAs will be taken from their seeding pot and placed in a separate Host Pot in order to prevent them from being drawn into the same group, although their final group positions will reflect their original draw seeding.