India to field separate squads for Brazil friendly, ASEAN Cup: AIFF

The football body said that two separate squads will be announced for the Brazil match as well as the ASEAN Cup. (Photo: Indian Football via X)

The All India Football federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced that India will play the international friendly against Brazil on October 3 as well as take part in the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia, set from September 24 to October 3. The football body said that two separate squads will be announced for the Brazil match as well as the ASEAN Cup.

“One of the principal decisions taken during the meeting was to confirm India’s participation in both — the men’s international friendly against five-time FIFA World champions Brazil, scheduled to be played in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, and the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia from September 24 to October 3, 2026,” AIFF said in a statement after an executive committee meeting in Delhi on Thursday.