India to field separate squads for Brazil friendly, ASEAN Cup: AIFF

The All India Football federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced that India will play the international friendly against Brazil on October 3 as well as take part in the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia, set from September 24 to October 3. The football body said that two separate squads will be announced for the Brazil match as well as the ASEAN Cup.
“One of the principal decisions taken during the meeting was to confirm India’s participation in both — the men’s international friendly against five-time FIFA World champions Brazil, scheduled to be played in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, and the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia from September 24 to October 3, 2026,” AIFF said in a statement after an executive committee meeting in Delhi on Thursday.
“The Executive Committee recognised the match against Brazil, to be played during the FIFA International Match Window, as a unique opportunity to provide Indian players with invaluable exposure against one of the world’s strongest footballing nations. Accordingly, the AIFF will formally notify FIFA that India will participate in both competitions by fielding separate squads for the match against Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup,” it added.
The AIFF Executive Committee meeting was held at Football House on Thursday.
Read more 🔗 https://t.co/fBfgiyzYG2#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/7sGGq4tKD4
— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 6, 2026
Last week, AIFF had announced that India will face Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3.
AIFF also extended the deadline for Jamshedpur FC to reconsider its decision to pull out of the Indian Super League (ISL), giving the Tata Steel-owned club time until August 12 to review its stand. The decision was taken at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting here, where members reviewed preparations for the upcoming ISL season, beginning September 4, following the adoption of the new club-led commercial model.
“The AIFF will allow additional time to Jamshedpur FC to reconsider its decision, with an extended deadline until August 12, 2026,” the federation said in a statement after the Executive Committee meeting. “The Executive Committee also reviewed preparations for the Indian Super League 2026-27 season following the adoption of the new club-led commercial model. Members were updated on the progress made by the participating clubs and the federation in operational planning for the season,” the AIFF added.
On July 31, Jamshedpur FC announced pulling out of the ISL, just hours after missing the deadline for payment of participation fee for the upcoming season, beginning September 4.