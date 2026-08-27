After Brazil clash, India to face Uruguay in Kolkata on September 6

With matches against Brazil and Panama confirmed, India will face another Latin American giant in 2-time FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay in Kolkata. The match which will be held in the Salt Lake Stadium on October 6, will take place just 3 days after India’s historic fixture vs Brazil in the same venue on October 3.

“The Indian men’s national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6, 2026,” the All India Football Federation said on Thursday.

Uruguay, who are currently ranked 20th in the world, had a disappointing World Cup this year, failing to cross the group stages. They are currently coached by the legendary Diego Forlán who played for Mumbai City FC in 2016. He replaced Marcelo Bielsa who left the team after Uruguay’s disappointing World Cup campaign.