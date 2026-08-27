After Brazil clash, India to face Uruguay in Kolkata on September 6

With matches against Brazil and Panama confirmed, India will face another Latin American giant in 2-time FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay in Kolkata. The match which will be held in the Salt Lake Stadium on October 6, will take place just 3 days after India’s historic fixture vs Brazil in the same venue on October 3.
“The Indian men’s national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6, 2026,” the All India Football Federation said on Thursday.
Uruguay, who are currently ranked 20th in the world, had a disappointing World Cup this year, failing to cross the group stages. They are currently coached by the legendary Diego Forlán who played for Mumbai City FC in 2016. He replaced Marcelo Bielsa who left the team after Uruguay’s disappointing World Cup campaign.
This match was the latest fixture to be added to AIFF’s calendar after India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to prioritise their high-profile friendly against Brazil, thus avoiding a scheduling clash that had made their participation in both competitions untenable.
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Welcoming the two-time world champions to Kolkata on October 6.#IndianFootball @Uruguay pic.twitter.com/DU8287LZMS
— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 27, 2026
The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been chosen as the venue for the Indian senior men’s team’s international friendly against Panama on September 26, the AIFF said.
The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers’ first appearance in Bengaluru since their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the same venue.
Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the game.
It will be India’s first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on the five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.
Bengaluru has previously witnessed India record a victory over a high-ranked opposition when the Blue Tigers won 1-0 against the United Arab Emirates (ranked 54 places above India) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Twenty-five years later, the city will once again host India against a highly ranked opponent.
NA Haris, vice president, AIFF, and president of Karnataka State Football Association, said, “Bengaluru has always had a special relationship with Indian football, and the atmosphere during the 2023 SAFF Championship, culminating in India lifting the title here, demonstrated the city’s passion and support for the national team.”
“Hosting another international match against a high-quality World Cup nation like Panama is a grand occasion for the city and an opportunity for football fans across Karnataka to come together and support the Blue Tigers once again. We are confident that Bengaluru will create another memorable atmosphere for the team,” he added.
(With agency inputs)