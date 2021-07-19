Indian football team coach Igor Stimac gets contract extension

Igor Stimac, coach of the Indian national men’s team, received a contract extension courtesy of which he will remain at the helm till September 2022. Keeping in mind the Asian Cup qualifiers, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday proposed the move during its technical committee meeting on Monday.

“All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Shyam Thapa met via a video conference where Stimac made a presentation on the performance graph of the senior men’s national team wherein he highlighted about the change in football philosophy and the emergence of the future generation of the Blue Tigers in the National Team set-up.

“The committee deliberated at length, and reached a consensus that in view of the external factors which has had a huge impact on the footballing world in general, and with the national team all set to begin their campaign in their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, head coach Igor Stimac be given an extension of his contract till September 2022,” the AIFF said in a statement.

The Chairman requested Stimac to come up with a detailed long term plan to take Indian Football forward together.

Stimac, who has been on contract as Head Coach since May 2019, had coached Croatia to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Under Stimac the Indian team participated in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

While they could not advance to the next round of World Cup qualifiers, India finished third in the group with seven points to make the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.