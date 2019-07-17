World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India placed in Group E with Qatar and Oman

India have been placed alongside Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan and Qatar in the second round of Asian qualifiers, FIFA World Cup 2022. The groups were announced in the World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers draw on Wednesday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

Advertising

The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 5 to June 9. In the draw, India were in pot three along with Palestine, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, Korea DPR, Chinese Taipei and Philippines.

Group A: China PR, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Nepal

Group C: IR Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group F: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia

Group G: UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

Group H: Korea Republic, Lebanon, Korea DPR, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka

Eight winners and four best runner ups out of the 40 Asian teams will progress into the third round of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. The 12 teams will also automatically qualify for the Asia Cup 2023.

The Blue pilgrims had a disappointing run in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup. The Sunil Chhetri-led team lost to Tajikistan and North Korea in the first two matches. They ended the tournament with a draw against Syria in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.