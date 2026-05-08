India one win away from FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualification

India have made history in the AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup by thrashing Lebanon 4-0 and reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time. In the process, they have now brought themselves within one win of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.
Pritika Barman (7′, 85′), Alva Devi Senjam (36′), and Joya (72′) were on target in India’s win over Lebanon at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre.
Their place in the quarterfinals was then confirmed after the Philippines and Chinese Taipei failed to win their final head-to-head Group C match by a margin of 12 goals or more. India, led by former Italian forward Pamela Conti, thus went through to the quarterfinals as the second-bast ranked team among those that finish third in their respective groups. The only team that finished above them in this bracket was Thailand.
Placed in Group B, India lost 2-0 to Australia in their opening match and 3-0 to Japan in their second game. This meant that they finished the group stage with three points in three games.
India now face China in the quarterfinal of the tournament on May 11 at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, with all four semi-finalists earning spots in the group stage of the marquee tournament set to be hosted in Morocco from October 17 to November 7.
India on Friday made only one change from their last game, with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes. Pritika’s opening goal came after she controlled a long ball from right back Divyani Linda perfectly, dribbled past a Lebanon defender and put it past goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly in the seventh minute.
Pritika made a menace of herself for the Lebanon defender throughout the opening stages, even coming close to scoring a second goal in the 16th minute. It was Alva Devi Sanjam who then doubled India’s lead in the 36th minute. Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva at the edge of the box and the latter surged past her marker before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a calm finish.
India resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and continued to push Lebanon deeper into their own half. The Young Tigresses controlled possession for long spells and looked dangerous whenever they advanced through the flanks.
Their dominance was rewarded through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya. Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike into the net to make it 3-0. India sealed an outstanding performance with Pritika completing her brace.
This is India’s second appearance in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, with the first coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2005. The competition has been expanded from eight teams to 12 this year, apart from being made an annual event. This is in response to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup also being made an annual tournament.