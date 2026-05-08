India one win away from FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualification

India now face China in the quarterfinal of the tournament on May 11 at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium. (AIFF Photo)

India have made history in the AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup by thrashing Lebanon 4-0 and reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time. In the process, they have now brought themselves within one win of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Pritika Barman (7′, 85′), Alva Devi Senjam (36′), and Joya (72′) were on target in India’s win over Lebanon at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre.

Their place in the quarterfinals was then confirmed after the Philippines and Chinese Taipei failed to win their final head-to-head Group C match by a margin of 12 goals or more. India, led by former Italian forward Pamela Conti, thus went through to the quarterfinals as the second-bast ranked team among those that finish third in their respective groups. The only team that finished above them in this bracket was Thailand.