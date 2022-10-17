India lose 0-5 to Brazil, end FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign with all-loss record

India ended their FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup campaign with an all-loss record and without scoring a goal as they suffered a 0-5 defeat to formidable Brazil in their last group match here on Monday.

Debutants India, who had qualified for the age-group showpiece by virtue of being hosts, had lost to USA (0-8) and Morocco (0-3) in their earlier Group A matches.

They finished last in the four-team group without any point while conceding 16 goals in the three matches.

Brazil and USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in the other simultaneous Group A match in Margao, qualified for the quarterfinals with seven points each — two wins and a draw. Brazil and USA had played out a 1-1 draw on October 14.

Aline (40th and 51st minute), who was a constant threat to the Indian defence with her pace and guile, as well as substitute Lara (86th and 90+3) scored a brace each after Gebi Berchon had given the South American champions a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Brazil had overwhelming possession and had more than a dozen shots on target as against one from the host nation. With nothing to lose and only playing for pride, the Indians did put their best foot forward and to their credit, it was not a completely one-sided match — like the one against the USA — as was feared.

The Indians chased the ball a lot and tried to remain organised and in shape against their physically and technically far more superior opponents. However, the Indians could not string enough passes to conjure a proper move towards the opposition defensive third, exposing their technical frailties.

The Indian defence did well to shock the relentless attack from the Brazilians who had six shots on target in the first session as against one of India. The South American champions had 70 per cent possession in the first half.

After her attempt went just a few inches wide off the target in the ninth minute, Berchon made amends as she made a clinical finish, connecting a fine cross from the right by Ana Flavia who dodged past India captain and left wing back Astam Oraon.

India striker Neha had a chance in the 30th minute after she was left with just the goalkeeper ahead after a defensive mistake from the Brazilians. But her shot was feeble and did not create much problem to goalkeeper Leilane.

India goalkeeper Keisham Melody was called into action in the 33rd minute when she saved a shot from Alice.

The relentless attack from the Brazilians bore fruit in the 40th minute when Aline beat a diving Melody for the second goal after Ana Flavia brilliantly sent a low cross from the right.

The second half was no different as the Indians sat back to defend their citadel while the Brazilians mounted attack after attack.

Brazil scored two gem of goals from long range in the second half to settle the issue. First, Aline curled in a powerful right footer at the top left corner of the Melody’s goal in the 51st minute which gave no chance to the Indian goalkeeper.

Just four minutes before the end of regulation time, Lara fired in another shot from outside the box to beat Melody — who otherwise had a decent outing with a few fine saves — all ends up for the fourth goal of the match.

Lara then completed her brace in the third minute of the added time.