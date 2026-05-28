India lose 0-2 to Jamaica in Unity Cup, to face Zimbabwe in 3rd place play-off

This was India's first match on British soil since 2002. (AIFF Photo)

India lost 0-2 to Jamaica in the semifinal of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in London, conceding goals in each half of the match. Khalid Jamil’s men will now face Zimbabwe in the third place playoff on Saturday while Jamaica face Nigeria in a repeat of last year’s final.

In what was the first match India played on British soil since 2002, Courtney Clarke’s stunning early strike in the eighth minute and Kaheim Dixon’s solo effort in the 78th minute ensured Jamaica’s entry into the final. Zimbabwe had gone down to Nigeria earlier in the day in the first semi-final.

The match marked several important individual moments. Noufal PN and Ricky Shabong made their senior national team debuts, while Edmund Lalrindika was handed his first-ever start for India.