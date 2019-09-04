World Cup Qualifiers: India’s elusive quest begins with old foe Oman

Before embracing the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium pitch along with Oman on Thursday in Guwahati, Igor Stimac’s India will have their fingers crossed going into the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The match will kick-off the joint-qualification process for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup too, which makes it the toughest test for Igor Stimac ever since his appointment in May.

Two days after conclusion of Intercontinental Cup, India (103) were drawn into Group E of the Asian qualifiers on July 17. Pitted along with continental heavyweights like Qatar (62) and Oman (87), and Afghanistan (149) and neighbour Bangladesh (182), the Blue Tigers will look to enforce their new “brand of football”.

Although the results didn’t go their way in King’s Cup and Intercontinental Cup, the change from Stephen Constantine’s long-ball approach has been rather welcomed by one and all. Deploying a youthful midfield filled with suave and swagger, willing to pass and move from the back itself, the Croat’s positive mantra might just surprise Asia, with the evergreen Sunil Chhetri leading the side.

“Realistically, Qatar and Oman are the favourites in our group. We have never won an official qualifying match against either of them, so, it’s not going to be easy at all. In Guwahati, we are going to give everything on the pitch, aiming to win it,” said Stimac in a pre-match press conference.

The hosts arrived in Guwahati on September 2, and even with multiple training sessions, Stimac has a couple of headaches to sort out before Thursday — the unavailability of Amarjit Singh Kiyam due to a broken hand, and the absence of a defensive partner of Sandesh Jhingan.

After the hit and misses with Rowllin Borges and Brandon Fernandes in the heart of midfield, the Croat seemingly found a midfield solution in the trio of Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Amarjit Singh. Without the 18-year-old, the former U-17 India captain, in front of the defence, Stimac would have to look to local boy, Vinit Rai, who was born in Duliajan in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Despite winning just once in Stimac’s five matches in charge, scoring seven and conceding 13 goals, the feeling is that the team including the greenhorns have internalised the transitional, passing system in the past four-and-half-months. Oman’s job is to threaten that belief, just like they did four years back, and provide the highest stakes India has faced ever since the loss to Bahrain in AFC Asian Cup seven months ago.

Like India, Oman too have never featured at the quadrennial event, but coming into the qualifiers in red-hot form, winning four of their last five matches, Dutchman Erwin Koeman’s side will look to bag three crucial away points on Thursday. The 34-year-old influential midfielder, Ahmed Kano has returned in time for the qualifiers and will hope to dictate the terms for the newly-called up striker, Arshad Al Alawi, and the seasoned Mohammed Al-Ghassini. The likes of midfielders, Ahmed Mubarak and Ibrahim Saleh, and right back Saad ‘Suhail’ Al Mukhaini might prove to dampen the fluidity of India’s midfield.

Although India have won just once against Oman in seven outings, losing four of them, the Blue Tigers have won their last two matches at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium — against Nepal (2-0) and Laos (6-1). Complementing that form, Vinit Rai is motivated before the match, who believes that a victory against Oman will help the “ease the pain for people in Assam after a number of people lost their lives due to floods in the state.”

“We play to win. We will play to our strengths, and look to keep the opposition at bay. We have to play together as a team, and without fear,” said the recent Arjuna awardee, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was in the squad in the goalless draw against Oman, back in December 2018.

After Oman, India will face Qatar in Doha on September 10, where Felix Sanchez’s side will prove to be the hardest problem to solve. After going unbeaten the entire AFC Asian Cup and conceding just once — in the final against Japan in January, Qatar even gave Colombia a run for their money in Copa America.

As for facing Anoush Dastgir’s Afghanistan and Jamie Day’s Bangladesh in the second round, there is no time to cut some slack as upsets can always be expected around the corner. The neighbour has already triumphed over Laos in the first round of the qualifiers in June to advance to the second round as one of the best six teams.

At the end of the second round, the top teams from each of the eight groups and the four best runners-up across all the groups will advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. The qualification process will end in November 2021 with the conclusion of the fifth round.

#AsianQualifiers Round 2: Group E preview • IND 🇮🇳 v 🇴🇲 OMA

• QAT 🇶🇦 v 🇦🇫 AFG pic.twitter.com/vzNJh8Ds8R — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 3, 2019

The 27-member preliminary squad of India:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh

Vying for a place in 2018 FIFA World Cup, India had finished bottom in the second round of the Asian qualifiers after losing seven successive matches in a group that consisted Iran, Turkmenistan, Oman, and Guam. But, doing the bare minimum, not finishing last, is not going to be up to the mark in India’s elusive pursuit of qualifying for their maiden FIFA World Cup.

The match against Oman will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Asianet Plus. It will also be streamed online from 1930 hours on Hotstar and Jio TV.