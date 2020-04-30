India football legend Chuni Goswami passes away at 82

India football legend Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) India football legend Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

India football legend Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 82 years old. Goswami led the Indian team in 1962 Asian Games, in which India secured a gold medal.

As per reports, the football legend was undergoing treatment for several month after being diagnosed with diabetes, prostrate and nerve problems. The development was confirmed by his family members, who stated that the legendary footballer was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day and at 5 pm he suffered a cardiac arrest, thus breathing his last.

Apart from the glory in the 1962 Asian Games, India under his captaincy also finished as the runners up in the next edition held in 1964. In club football, Goswami featured for Mohun Bagan and as per a report in Sportstar Goswami during his college days also led both the cricket and football teams in Calcutta University.

After making his international debut in 1957, Goswami retired from the sport in the age of 27.

Goswami also fetched several accolades in cricket. In 1966, he along with Subroto Guha played a pivotal role in the historic innings defeat of Gary Sobers-led Windies by the combined Central and East Zone team in Indore. Goswami had scalped eight wickets in that fixture.

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

He was also appointed as the Bengal Ranji Trophy captain in 1971-72 season and under his leadership, the team reached the final, but failed to beat Bombay in the summit clash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd