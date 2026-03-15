India’s final 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification match to be played in Kochi

The Indian men’s football team last match of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on March 31, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday. It will be India’s first men’s international match to be played in Kochi in a decade.

India are already out of contention for qualification to the tournament, having failed to collect a single win in the five matches they have played thus far. This includes some rather embarassing results like a 1-0 defeat to the lower-ranked Hong Kong and a goalless draw against Bangladesh at home. With the Indian players now having some match time under their feet due to the ISL finally getting underway, they would be hoping that they fare better and finish the campaign off on a positive note.