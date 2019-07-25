Toggle Menu
India drop two places in FIFA rankings

Belgium lead the overall FIFA rankings, followed by Brazil, France, England and Uruguay.

Indian football team after the loss to UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019
India are 18th among Asian countries. Iran (23rd) is at the top among Asian countries, followed by Japan (33), Korea (37), Australia (46) and Qatar (62). (File Photo/AIFF)

The Indian football team slipped two places to 103rd in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

India lost two matches and drew one in the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month in Ahmedabad. It lost 2-4 to Tajikistan and 2-5 against eventual winners DPR Korea before playing out a 1-1 draw against Syria.

India has 1214 ranking points to its kitty, down by five points from the previous chart issued last month.

The Indian team now lies at 18th among Asian countries. Iran (23rd) is at the top among Asian countries, followed by Japan (33), Korea (37), Australia (46) and Qatar (62).

Overall, Belgium leads the chart, followed by Brazil, France, England and Uruguay.

