India drop two places in FIFA rankings

The Indian football team slipped two places to 103rd in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

NEW #FIFARANKING Continental champs reap their rewards this month 💪 🇧🇷 @CBF_Futebol climb to 2⃣

🇩🇿 @LesVerts make big leap 🚀

🇲🇽 @miseleccionmxEN jump up table 🎉 More 👇 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 25, 2019

India lost two matches and drew one in the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month in Ahmedabad. It lost 2-4 to Tajikistan and 2-5 against eventual winners DPR Korea before playing out a 1-1 draw against Syria.

India has 1214 ranking points to its kitty, down by five points from the previous chart issued last month.

The Indian team now lies at 18th among Asian countries. Iran (23rd) is at the top among Asian countries, followed by Japan (33), Korea (37), Australia (46) and Qatar (62).

Overall, Belgium leads the chart, followed by Brazil, France, England and Uruguay.