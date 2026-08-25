Ahead of Brazil clash, India to face Panama in friendly match next month

This will be the first time that India and Panama will face each other and it's only the ninth different CONCACAF side India have faced in their history. (AIFF)

The All India Football Federation on Tuesday announced that the Indian team will play Panama in an international friendly on September 26. The fixture, whose venue is yet to be decided, falls just days ahead of the Blue Tigers historical match against Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata.

“The Indian senior men’s national team will host Panama in an international friendly match on Saturday, September 26, 2026, during the FIFA Men’s International Match Window. The venue for the fixture will be confirmed at a later date,” the AIFF said in a statement.

The match was added to AIFF’s calendar after India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to prioritise their high-profile friendly against Brazil, avoiding a scheduling clash that had made their participation in both competitions untenable.