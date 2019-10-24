After Bangladesh draw, India drop two spots in FIFA rankings

The Indian football team dropped two places to 106th position in the latest FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

The downward slid came following the Blue Tigers’ 1-1 draw against lower-ranked Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

The draw against Bangladesh came after India’s impressive 0-0 stalemate against Asian champions Qatar in September.

Bangladesh, however, benefitted from the draw, jumping three rungs to 184th spot.

Belgium has managed to hold on to the top spot, followed by France and Brazil.

Top-ten rivals Uruguay (5th, up 1), Croatia (7th, up 1), Argentina (9th, up 1) have edged closer to the summit, according to the FIFA website.

England are placed fourth ahead of Uruguay, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Argentina and Colombia.