Vinicius headlines star-studded Brazil squad to face India in Kolkata

Real Madrid stars Vinicius jr and Endrick, Barcelona forward Raphinha, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos are among the star names announced by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday for their upcoming friendly against India. The match is scheduled to be played on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

While it will arguably be the biggest game ever played on Indian soil and the highest-ranked opposition that the country’s men’s football team has ever faced, this will be the final stop for Brazil in their first set of international games after a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year. The five-time world champions will face Australia in two matches on September 25 in Townsville and on September 29 in Brisbane. The India visit will be their third match of the window.