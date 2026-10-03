India show spark, create some chances, but Brazil a cut above on big day

The last time a world-famous South American star set foot at Salt Lake Stadium, the occasion was marked by unimaginable chaos at the Lionel Messi event late last year, when disgruntled fans took out their ire on the fixtures and fittings of the hallowed venue.

On Saturday, some of the stain was washed away as soon as the Hino Nacional Brasileiro was played. History was made when the five-time football world champions played their first-ever match against India. Though India conceded four unanswered goals, there were encouraging signs from Khalid Jamil’s men, especially in the early stages. But the game also showed how far India still has to go to be considered on an equal footing with the elites.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had said in the build-up to the match that there are no friendlies for the Selecao. Even then, there was scepticism over whether he would risk his big names in a match against the 138th-ranked team, especially with big clubs anxious about the fitness of their star players as the international window comes to a close.

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But the Italian fielded a relatively strong side, handing starts to Vinicius Jr, who garnered the biggest cheer from the crowd, Marquinhos and Estevao.

The Blue Tigers started brightly, even going toe to toe with Brazil on occasions with Apuia Ralte coming closest for India when his long-ranger just went dangerously past the Brazilian post. They were even finding spaces in the visitors’ half but indecision in the final third cost them. India also earned four corners in the first half, just one less than Brazil.

The Indian backline, meanwhile, employed the offside trap expertly, limiting the ever-sprightly Vinicius to just one big chance in the early stages, which drew a save out of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at his near post.

But as the match progressed, Brazil wrested control. The gulf in quality became apparent when Estevao, who had missed a chance in just the second minute, opened the scoring in the 28th, skipping past Ashique Kuruniyan and smashing his shot past Gurpreet, who got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.

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Pedro doubled Brazil’s lead when he latched on to a pass from Estevao and let fly at Gurpreet. The ball went under the ‘keeper’s palms and trickled into the net.

Predictable

After halftime, Brazil made as many as four changes, withdrawing Vinicius and bringing on Flamengo’s Samuel Dias Lino. Premier League stars and regular Selecao starters Arsenal’s Gabriel and Bruno Guimaraes were introduced in defence and midfield respectively. Jamil made three changes as well with the biggest being subbing off Gurpreet for Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

The second half followed the same script as the first with India getting two early chances through Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams, squandering both, before Brazil made them pay with a curler from Samuel, making it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

India had a great chance of reducing the margin and scripting a big moment in the 63rd minute, but a goalmouth melee resulted in a Brazilian clearance off the line. Williams got another opportunity four minutes later when Manvir floated in another delicious ball from the left but the volley couldn’t get the desired impact.

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Manvir got another chance of his own in the 74th minute but his shot aimed at the near post went over the bar. Thereafter, the match settled into a pattern in which Brazil poured forward, kept the ball and made the Indians chase shadows. The Selecao came close to a fourth goal twice in added time as Gill pulled off a spectacular save off a rocket from Vanderson before another effort hit the side-netting.

India, however, could not hold on as Samuel made it four with a low drive, incidentally the last shot of the game, past Gill and into the Indian net.

India were valiant, even making fans believe in moments, but the result, if not the scoreline, was written in the stars as soon as the fixture was announced in July.