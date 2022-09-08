scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

India beat Pakistan 3-0 at SAFF Women’s Championship

India's penetration into the Pakistan box via the wide channels was the key outlet in their attacking.

India's Anju Tamang (left) and Dangmei Grace (right) celebrate the second goal vs Pakistan at their SAFF Women's Championship match on Wednesday. (Photo: Indian Football Team on Twitter)

Defending champions India got off to a winning start at the 2022 SAFF Women’s Championship as they beat Pakistan 3-0 in their opening match at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

While an own goal from Pakistan captain Maria Jamil Khan broke the deadlock in the first half, goals from Dangmei Grace and Soumya Gaguloth rounded up the match for the Blue Tigress.

India’s penetration into the Pakistan box via the wide channels was the key outlet in their attacking. The first goal was resultant of the same as Sandhiya Ranganathan operating in the left channel sent a low cross that wasn’t dealt with properly by Pakistan goalkeeper, Shahid Bukhari and fell in the way of the onrushing Pakistan captain, who was unable to control it in time.

Anju Tamang set up the second goal for India as she sent a through ball for Dangmei Grace on the right from the edge of the box and the latter slotted it past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Deep into the added time in the second half, Pakistan were unable to control another low cross from the left hand side that fell right in the area for Soumya Gaguloth, whose left footed strike was enough to make it 3-0.

Both the teams will now feature on Saturday, September 10 as India play Maldives and Pakistan face Bangladesh.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:46:28 am
